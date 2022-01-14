Posted: Jan 14, 2022 3:58 PMUpdated: Jan 14, 2022 4:05 PM

Ty Loftis

On Friday afternoon, the Osage County Sheriff's Office received a phone call in reference to a stolen car at United Supermarket in Bartlesville. The suspect, later identified as Colten Lee, had fled the scene driving off in the stolen vehicle dragging the victim going westbound on US Highway 60.

The suspect passed a Deputy near US Highway 60 and State Highway 99 continuing westbound at over 100 miles per hour.

The Pawhuska Police Department entered in on the pursuit as Lee continued south toward Wynona. Both the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Hominy Police Department joined in as the suspect neared the City Limits of Hominy.

Approximately two miles south of Hominy, the suspect lost control of the vehicle and struck an oncoming Toyota Tundra. The suspect attempted to run away from officers, but they were able to catch him and take him into custody. Lee was in possession of a 9mm handgun.

Neither Lee of the two occupants of the Toyota Tundra were seriously injured in the crash, as they refused medical treatment at the scene. Lee is being held at the Osage County Sheriff's Office on several charges.