Posted: Jan 14, 2022 2:23 PMUpdated: Jan 14, 2022 2:23 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville woman appeared in Washington County court on Friday answering to multiple matters. Jasmine Blackfeet was charged one count of fugitive from justice and also had an application to accelerate filed on her behalf stemming from a 2017 drug and firearm related charges.

Blackfeet is wanted out of Henderson County on charges stemming from a liquor store robbery that occurred in Caney City, Texas in January 2019. Washington County district attorney Kevin Buchanan stated that Blackfeet fled the courtroom in Henderson County prior to her sentencing.

The defendant was also involved in a drug seizure after a traffic stop in Bartlesville in February 2017. Officers found a backpack inside of a vehicle that contained large quantities of marijuana and methamphetamine. Blackfeet entered a guilty plea on these charges but failed to appear for a community sentencing review in February 2018.

Aggregate bond in both matters is set at $95,000.