Posted: Jan 14, 2022 10:34 AMUpdated: Jan 14, 2022 11:42 AM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville Public Schools is holding a support staff job fair on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 beginning at 4:30 p.m. in the Bartlesville High School Commons Area. Superintendent Chuck McCauley says the district’s greatest need currently is for teacher assistants and paraprofessionals. He says some positions will receive a $1,250 sign-on bonus.

McCauley says they are having to raise their salaries to be more competitive in the marketplace. He says all current support staff will receive $1,250 retention stipend, pending Bartlesville Public School Board approval on Monday. He says current certified staff (all the district's teachers) will receive $500 stipend, pending Board approval.

The district is filling positions for :

*Accompanist

*Bus Dispatcher

*Bus Drivers

Cafeteria Workers (Sodexo)

Coaches - Nonteaching

Custodians (Sodexo)

*Information Technology Specialists

*School Nurses LPNs

*Special Ed. Paraprofessionals

Substitute Teachers

*Teacher Assistants

Positions with the * symbol will receive a $1,250 sign-on bonus.

Those interested in attending the job fair should enter the Commons Area via its entrance between the Freshman Academy and the south end of Lyon Field at Custer Stadium near 18th Street and Shawnee Avenue. Applicants may also submit a resume online at applitrack.com/bpsok/onlineapp.

For more information, contact the HR department at 918.336.8600.