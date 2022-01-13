Posted: Jan 13, 2022 1:35 PMUpdated: Jan 13, 2022 2:04 PM

Garrett Giles

Dewey Public Schools (DPS) is focusing on completing some projects as we head deeper in 2022.

Superintendent Vince Vincent says one project they are still awaiting is new chairs for the high school auditorium. He says they ordered these chairs back in June 2021 when renovations to the facility began.

Shipping issues seem to be the main culprit. Vincent says it is not clear whether it be the chairs themselves or the parts to make the chairs that are causing the delay.

Vincent says he was told in his latest update that the chairs might be shipped by Monday, Jan. 17. He says this will be the fourth change-in-date that the district has been given.

The auditorium is still being utilized as envisioned to some degree. Vincent says that they have folding chairs at the high school. He says they will be glad when the chairs the district ordered are received though.

Another project that DPS is looking into is the installation of vape detectors in bathrooms throughout the high school and middle school campuses. Vincent says vaping has become an issue on various levels over the last several years. He says everyone is ready to get these devices in place so they can hopefully curve some of this activity throughout their schools.

Vincent says they are down to the point where they are ready to pick a vendor and move forward. He says the vendor would install the detectors.

These will be air-quality detectors. The standard for the detectors is that it will send a text or an email alert when vaping is detected. The notification will be sent to the person nearest the location where the signal was made.

An aged surveillance may soon see upgrades, too. Vincent says they may look to expand their surveillance system's reach while upgrading what they already have. He says they are getting quotes on the vape detectors and the surveillance system upgrades.

These projects are being paid for by Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds.