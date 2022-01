Posted: Jan 13, 2022 10:38 AMUpdated: Jan 13, 2022 10:38 AM

Ty Loftis

The Constantine Theater has announced that the Bluegrass Jam that was scheduled for this evening has been postponed to Thursday, February 17th.

This is an event to raise funds for the Constantine Theater. Admission is $5 and tickets can be purchased at the door on the day of the event.