Posted: Jan 13, 2022 10:18 AMUpdated: Jan 13, 2022 10:19 AM

Tom Davis

You are invited to celebrate St. John Catholic School and the return of the Gala!

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION , Father John O'Neill and Development Director Elizabeth Thrash invited everyone to the fundraising event to benefit St. John Catholic School on Saturday, February 5, from 6pm to 10pm at St. John School Gym at 816 South Keeler Avenue, in Bartlesville.

Elizabeth Thrash said, "St. John School Gym transforms into a Roaring 20’s vibe!" She adds, "Roaring 20’s attire suggested or just come in business casual."

Father John O'Neill said, "This year’s gala is a Celebration Party; not a sit down dinner."

Thrash said, "Heavy Hors D’oeuvres, cash bar and desserts is being provided by Crossing 2nd, Music & Dancing will be provided by CG Entertainment, and Blackjack Casino is being provided by High Energy Entertainment

Tickets are $75 and includes a $250 casino chip to play black jack or cash in for 5 raffle tickets.

Raffle - Online begins January 22nd and ends February 2nd then purchase raffle tickets at the event. Some of the high-valued items.

Yeti on the Yacht - Overnight stay at Cross Timbers Skiatook Lake & 4 hours boating. Also, included is a Yeti cooler full of goodies for a boat ride.

Dinner with the Priests - Dinner with the Bartlesville Catholic Community priests including Father John O’Neill and Father Daigle.

Charcuterie Party - Including a charcuterie board made by a local artisan, Kirk Greer with G-OK wood working and specialty food items all donated by Moxie on 2nd; Additional items donated by Buttercup Market and a beautiful floral arrangement designed and donated by Roots & Blooms.

Stuff the Purse - Designer purse stuffed with gift cards to favorite restaurants and many surprises in this purse.

Raffle tickets are $20 or 6 for $100. Can be purchased at the event or cash-in your casino winnings; every $50 casino chips = 1 raffle ticket with drawing at the gala event on February 5th

Online School Auction Of Fun Items Donated By Students And Teachers. The Online Auction Will Be Open From January 31st Thru February 13th.

This Gala Is A Special Time For Celebrating And Honoring St. John Catholic School Families, Faculty, Patrons And Community Members.

Sponsorship, Tickets and more details, Visit the School’s website

www.SJCS-ok.org/annual-gala or call the school 918.336.0603

The Gala is the largest fundraiser for the school’s operating expenses; Teacher Salaries, curriculum expenses and on-going student & classroom expenses.

ABOUT ST. JOHN SCHOOL

School enrollment – 144 students; been able to maintain an increase since last year’s 2020-2021 20% increase to 150.

St. John Catholic School provides quality education to give families a choice for their child’s education.

LOVE and Respect of others

GROW in their faith

LEARN about their world

BELIEVE in God’s plan for salvation

Pre K 3 year old to 8th grade

Small classrooms

Individualized student instruction

Teachers focus on education; Not test scores

Teach critical thinking

Certified dyslexia and reading instructors

Structured literacy reading instruction in the classrooms

STEAM program (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math)