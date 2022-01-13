Posted: Jan 13, 2022 4:21 AMUpdated: Jan 13, 2022 5:29 AM

Tom Davis

Bartlesville School Board President Scott Bilger hosted a meet and greet event at Sterling's Grille in Bartlesville on Wednesday evening.

Bilger discussed current school issues and why he respectfully asks for your vote during the meet and greet. Among those issues is the fact that Bartlesville schools remained opened more often and more consistantly than any other school district during COVID-19 and was able to use distance learning when it had to.

He then talked about the challenge that lies ahead for attracting and retaining educators saying that Bartlesville Publis Schools pays well in its peer group of school systems and has developed a culture that works for its educators but needs to always look for ways to make things better for them.

Bilger also brought up the many bond issues that he has been a part of over the past 12 years to get funds for school constructions projects and transportation needs without raising our taxes.

He added that the STEM program has been on of the school district's biggest successes and had greatly added to the culture at Bartlesville Public Schools.

A General Election for the Bartlesville Public Schools Board of Education Office 2 seat between Bilger, the incumbent, and Jonathan Bolding is set to take place on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.