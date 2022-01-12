Posted: Jan 12, 2022 12:43 PMUpdated: Jan 12, 2022 12:43 PM

Ty Loftis

The Public Service Company of Oklahoma has been recognized for its hard work over the summer in assisting with Hurricane Ida. PSO, along with four other companies, received the Edison Electric Institute Emergency Response Award.

More than 100 PSO employees and contractors went to Louisiana and assisted in rebuilding the power grid, which was destroyed by the hurricane. Over a two week period, PSO employees worked to restore transmission lines, transformers and distribution poles.