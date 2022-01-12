Posted: Jan 12, 2022 10:47 AMUpdated: Jan 12, 2022 1:05 PM

Garrett Giles / Ty Loftis

The Bartlesville Fire Department responded to a call for assistance at the Rogers State University building in downtown Bartlesville late Wednesday morning.

Witnesses reported smoke coming from the sixth floor of the historic building, but Deputy Fire Chief Jerry Berry said a fire wasn't the cause.

The building had been evacuated and shut down, but is now back open. Classes are canceled for the remainder of the day.