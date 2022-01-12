Posted: Jan 12, 2022 10:10 AMUpdated: Jan 12, 2022 10:12 AM

Ty Loftis

Barnsdall Public Schools has announced that they will be moving to virtual learning on Thursday due to a large number of students and staff being absent from school with various kinds of illnesses.

If lunch is needed for your child, call the elementary school and inform staff members how many lunches will need to be handed out. Those lunches will be passed out from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Thursday in the circle drive at the elementary school.

Extracurricular activities will continue as normal as long as each team has enough players to form a team. Coaches will be in contact with his or her team should changes be made over the coming days. The hope is to return to school on Tuesday.