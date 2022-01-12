Posted: Jan 12, 2022 9:22 AMUpdated: Jan 12, 2022 10:09 AM

State Representative Sean Roberts of Hominy announces plans to file a House Joint Resolution requesting constitutional amendment.

This request would direct the Secretary of State to refer to the people for their approval or rejection a proposed amendment to Section 26, Article II of the Oklahoma Constitution. This section of the State Constitution deals with the right to bear arms.

"This section of the State Constitution has never been updated, and it is long past time we took a look at some of the language," Roberts said. "It is imperative that we reinforce the right to bear arms outlined in our constitution in order to protect that right from state court rulings that have tried to weaken it."

Specifically, the resolution would add to the constitution specific arms that are protected and that the fundamental right to bear arms "shall not be infringed." It will also prohibit registration or special taxation upon the keeping of firearms including the acquisition, ownership, possession or transfer of arms, ammunition or the components of arms or ammunition.

Legislators have until Jan. 20, to formally introduce bills and joint resolutions for the upcoming session which begins on Feb. 7.