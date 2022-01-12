Posted: Jan 12, 2022 9:16 AMUpdated: Jan 12, 2022 10:09 AM

Congressman Kevin Hern gives a statement on the Consumer Price Index showing an additional 0.5-percent increase in December for a YOY increase of more than 7-percent, the highest rate of inflation since 1982.

In his statement, Representative Hern said :

“First, President Biden told us inflation wasn’t a big deal,” said Rep. Hern. “Then, it was a temporary thing. Now, as many of us predicted, it’s a full-blown disaster impacting every single American, and President Biden still wants to spend more taxpayer money. More spending is not the answer, a larger government is not the answer. The only way to fix inflation is to immediately halt Biden and Pelosi’s reckless spending pattern and unshackle American small businesses to energize local economies.”

Hern went on to say that the American people are sick and tired of Biden’s bait-and-switch. He says the American people will handle it on Election Day if Biden doesn’t take responsibility and do something soon.