Posted: Jan 11, 2022 9:30 AMUpdated: Jan 11, 2022 9:32 AM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Community Concert Association will present “The Everly Set” on Friday, Jan 28, at 7:30 p.m. in the Bartlesville Community Center.

The Everly Set is a local tribute to two brothers who pioneered country rock in the late 1950’s. Their music influenced musicians of the top acts of the 60’s and many others, including: “The Beatles,” “Simon and Garfunkel,” “The Eagles,” “The Bee Gees,” and “The Beach Boys.”

In 2015, Rolling Stone magazine ranked the "Everly Brothers" number 1 on its list of the 20 Greatest Duos of All Time. You can watch this amazing show and support the Bartlesville Community Concert Association at the same time.

Tickets can be purchased at bartlesvillecommunitycenter.com.