Posted: Jan 11, 2022 9:21 AMUpdated: Jan 11, 2022 9:21 AM

Tom Davis

Bartlesville High School Debate Team is hosting a debate tournament at Bartlesville High School, 1700 Hillcrest Drive, in Bartlesville, on Januray 21st and 22nd.

Bartlesville Debate Team Coach Trey Cabler joined us on COMMUNITY CONNECTION to ask for members of the community to become a debate judge for the upcoming tournament.

Cabler is looking for go-getters, whether they have participated in debates or theater. Judge candidates will get a one-hour run-through prior to the tournament ro go over what to look and listen for during the debates.