Posted: Jan 11, 2022 9:11 AMUpdated: Jan 11, 2022 11:29 AM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville Blue Star Mothers is getting ready for Operation Sweet Treats.

This non-profit will put chocolates and candies in their boxes they send to military members and veterans. Bartlesville Blue Star Mothers will send share boxes of candy to those on bases in and out of the States, too.

If you wish to make a donation of candy, you can stop by the Bartlesville Public Library at 600 S. Johnstone Avenue. Donations will be accepted at Tallgrass Motors at 341 NE Washington Boulevard as well.

If you wish to contact Bartlesville Blue Star Mothers, call 918.337.2213. To learn more about Bartlesville Blue Star Mothers, click here.