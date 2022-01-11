Posted: Jan 11, 2022 9:00 AMUpdated: Jan 11, 2022 9:00 AM

Four grants, hosted by the Bartlesville Community Foundation, will begin accepting applications on January 31st, 2022. Two are returning opportunities while an additional two are new to this cycle.

Fund for Bartlesville is a general grant fund that has awarded funds to local organizations since 2009. Over the years, the BCF Grant Committee has granted more than $118,000 in awards from the Fund for Bartlesville. The Service League Grant is also returning. Proposals for this grant will be accepted from organizations offering programs and services for youth in Washington County.

“Every cycle, we receive outstanding applications from local organizations doing impactful work. I look forward to what the spring season has in store” – Laura Jensen, BCF Director of Operations.

The two new offerings include the Rich and Kathleen Rutledge and Washington County Healthy Living funds. Organizations seeking funding for civic projects, capital funding, music and music education support, and arts/arts education will qualify to apply for the Rich and Kathleen Rutledge Grant. The Washington County Health Living Fund encourages organizations or causes with programming focused on the prevention and/or treatment of negative external influences on human bodies and minds.

More information about all four applications may be found on the Foundation’s website at bartlesvillecf.org. Applications for all four grants may be found on the Foundation’s website on January 31 and will close on Friday, March 4.

If you have any questions about starting a grant fund to serve this community in perpetuity or applying to one of the existing grant funds, please call our office at 918.337.2287.