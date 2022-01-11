Posted: Jan 11, 2022 8:54 AMUpdated: Jan 11, 2022 8:55 AM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Regional Chamber of Commerce will soon host its next Eggs & Issues breakfast.

This event is a legislative briefing featuring our local delegation of Senator Julie Daniels, Representatives Judd Strom and Wendi Stearman. This trio will provide an engaging and informative update on what to expect this session and what they are prioritizing.

Eggs & Issues is a chance for Chamber members to interact face-to-face with lawmakers to discuss issues impacting our area.

The event is slated for Friday, Feb. 18 from 7:30 to 9:00 a.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn, 205 SW Frank Phillips Boulevard. Individual reservations cost $25. A reserved table for six costs $225. A hot breakfast will be included.

To secure your spot today, visit bartlesville.com.