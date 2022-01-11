News
Posted: Jan 11, 2022 8:04 AMUpdated: Jan 11, 2022 9:06 AM
The S.A.F.E. Breakfast Fundraiser 2022 Set for February 19th
Tom Davis
Did you know that Oklahoma is fourth in the nation in human trafficking and that every 2 minutes, someone in the U.S. is assaulted?
Abuse leaves emotional scars that can affect the victim's life for years to come, and many victims of assault cannot afford the treatment and counseling they need.
Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Tuesday was Larry Cowan, Executive Director of Samaritan Counseling and Growth, along with Board President Larry Thrash and Kristen Curd. They issued the invitation for you to learn more about S.A.F.E., which is a subsidy program through Samaritan Counseling and Growth Center that ensures abuse victims will receive counseling regardless of their financial ability to pay.
You are invited to the S.A.F.E Breakfast Fundraiser 2022 that will keep this program running. The event is from 9am to 11am on Saturday, February 19th, at Adams Boulevard Church of Christ
All proceeds from the S.A.F.E. Breakfast fundraising event go to help with the cost of counseling for victims of abuse. You can help bring hope by becoming a sponsor, decorating a table, making a donation, or reserving seats at a table. Thank you!
Be a Sponsor
The breakfast fundraiser couldn't happen without the generosity of our table sponsors. For a sponsorship of $250, $500, or $1000, you will receive appropriate sponsorship recognition on the website, social media, and press releases. Thank you for supporting S.A.F.E. and Samaritan! Details at https://www.supportsamaritan.org/about-safe-breakfast-fundraiser
Decorate a Table
Each year, generous individuals in the community sign up to decorate tables for the fundraiser. The decorator gets to choose the theme for their table and decorate it. If you're interested in decorating a table this year, visit https://www.supportsamaritan.org/about-safe-breakfast-fundraiser
