Posted: Jan 07, 2022 3:08 PMUpdated: Jan 07, 2022 3:10 PM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Commissioners will weigh a handful of items in their next meeting.

First, the Commissioners may approve a resolution regarding the 2022 Free Fair Board Election. Next, a resolution regarding the appointment to the Northeast Workforce Development Board will be considered.

Later in the meeting the Commissioners may approve a lease purchase agreement with American Bank of Oklahoma for a new Gradall XL3100 for District Three. From there, the Commissioners may junk 23 pieces of equipment from the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

The Washington County Commissioners will meet on Monday, Jan. 10, at 9:30 a.m. on the second floor of the County Administration Building, 400 S. Johnstone Avenue in Bartlesville.