Posted: Jan 07, 2022 9:52 AMUpdated: Jan 07, 2022 9:56 AM

Garrett Giles

Veterans Connection Organization (VCO) installs a veteran suicide prevention billboard behind Burger King in Bartlesville.

VCO Executive Director Sharon Reese says the electronic billboard, located at 3801 SE Adams Road, is there way to prevent veteran suicide and raise awareness in rural communities. Reese says it was necessary to put the billboard up before the holidays. She says they want to make resources available to the veterans that may be struggling.

The billboard started running on Dec. 7, 2021. Reese says the billboard will be active through Feb. 7, 2022. She says they wanted the message to run around Christmas and New Years into February. VCO plans on carrying this message in public twice a year so there is awareness and a number to call for veterans in need.

The Veterans Crisis Line as displayed on the billboard in Bartlesville is 1.800.273.8255.

VCO is a one-stop resource center that connects veterans that walk into their offices at 6105 SE Nowata Road in Bartlesville. Reese says they help veterans will housing and rent, utilities, food, and more. She says they want no veteran to be lost or left behind.

