Posted: Jan 07, 2022 9:19 AMUpdated: Jan 07, 2022 9:19 AM

Tom Davis

Washington County Assessor Todd Mathes was our guest on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Friday.

Todd reminded listeners that the County Assessor has the responsibility to appraise and assess the real and personal property within the county for the purpose of taxation. Also, the County Assessor is required to compute the taxes due on all taxable property.

Mathes brought up an interesting fact that since COVID-19 hit, his office has been closely tracking all sales in Washington County. They have found that most residential and commercial properties are seeing a widespread increase in property values. Mathes said, " With demandincreasing, low-interest rates motivating buyers and rising home sales, real estate agents saw a rather scorching 2021."

Mathes reminded also listeners that 3.400 renditions will be in the mail next week. All business business personal property farm equipmant and mobile homes that have not been asses as real estate are to be rendered with the Assessor's office by March 15, 2022.

By law, the County Assessor appraises all the taxable real and personal property according to its fair cash value for which the property is actually being used as of January 1st of the taxable year, and assess it at a percentage ratio of its fair cash value.

The taxes in Washington County support each common school district, the local vo-techs, the county general fund, and your city or town, if you have passed a bond issue.