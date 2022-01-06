Posted: Jan 06, 2022 12:56 PMUpdated: Jan 06, 2022 2:46 PM

Ty Loftis

City of Bartlesville residents should expect a coupon for one free trip to the Osage Landfill in the next utility bill, this according to Public Works Director Keith Henry. Any customer who has not received a coupon by March 1st should contact the Utility Billing Office at 918-338-4224.

Henry says this applies only to City of Bartlesville Residential Solid Waste customers only and that no commercial or contractors will be allowed. Henry says the program is for residents who may have items that are too large for routine trash collection:

“The program gives people an opportunity to dispose of things life furniture, appliances under certain conditions and other items they can’t put in their regular trash. It is important to note that things like complete structures, including roofs, trees and vehicles aren’t permitted.”

Other items not permitted include tires, batteries, hazardous materials, wet paint, appliances that haven’t had their compressors removed and demolished structures.

The Osage Landfill is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday’s. For further information, call 918-338-4131.