Posted: Jan 06, 2022 10:03 AMUpdated: Jan 06, 2022 10:07 AM

Garrett Giles

Veterans Connection Organization (VCO) makes the holiday season brighter for local children.

VCO Executive Director Sharon Reese says a donation from Arvest Bank as well as an earring sale fundraiser put on by Lyndsey Stuart gave the non-profit an opportunity to make holiday wishes come true. She says they "adopted" 12 local kiddos, meaning they gave them and their families Christmas gifts.

Reese says one family had six kids ranging from 13 to 18-years-old. She says another family had twin daughters.

Reese says they helped families in Bartlesville, Nowata and Ramona during the holiday. She says it was exciting to make a difference during the holidays.

VCO is here to assist and collaborate with community partners that would love to let veterans in Washington County and beyond know that their needs are being met.

For more on VCO, visit their website.

Photo courtesy: VCO