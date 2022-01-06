Posted: Jan 06, 2022 9:36 AMUpdated: Jan 06, 2022 9:36 AM

Garrett Giles

State Superintendent of Public Instruction and candidate for Governor, Joy Hofmeister, is coming to Bartlesville.

Hofmeister will be joining the Washington County Democrats on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. at the Bartlesville Public Library to discuss her vision for Oklahoma.

Hofmeister is Oklahoma’s 14th State Superintendent of Public Instruction, serving in that role since January 2015. Her reforms have led to the repealing of the disastrous No Child Left Behind Act of 2001, an increase in teacher’s salaries averaging $7300, implementation of a plan to provide free ACT college admissions exams to all Oklahoma Juniors and school districts and the strategic Oklahoma Edge plan.

Hofmeister seeks to secure the Oklahoma Democratic Party nomination for Governor and defeat the incumbent, Kevin Stitt. The Washington County Democrats hosted Senator Connie Johnson, Democratic candidate for Governor, on October 28.

The Washington County Democrats are dedicated to electing progressive candidates who fight for affordable healthcare for all, well-paying jobs, quality education and improved infrastructure.