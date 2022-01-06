News
State of Oklahoma
Posted: Jan 06, 2022 6:57 AMUpdated: Jan 06, 2022 6:57 AM
PODCAST: US Rep Kevin Hern Reflects on 2021, Sees Hope 2022
Tom Davis
US Congressman for Oklahoma, Kevin Hern joined us for our monthly podcast.
In our conversation, Rep. Hern looks back at 2021 and sees chances for improvement in 2022.
The Congressman talks about January 6th, moves by the Democrats to "nationalize" elections, the COVID-19 debacle, inflation and US Foreign Policy.
