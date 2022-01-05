Posted: Jan 05, 2022 3:16 PMUpdated: Jan 05, 2022 4:48 PM

Garrett Giles / Ty Loftis

The Bartlesville Police Department (BPD) called on the Tulsa Bomb Squad to look at a suspicious device resembling a pipe bomb in the drive-thru at Walgreens on Wednesday afternoon.

Captain Hastings says the call came in around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Hastings says the BPD shut down the parking lot around Walgreens in the 1900 Block of South Washington Boulevard across from the Doenges Family of Autos in Bartlesville. He says they will be in the area for the next a couple hours.

Capt. Hastings says they need to figure out if the device is explosive or if it was simply designed to mimic a bomb's appearance. Hastings says they will review video from the store to see when the device appeared in the pharmacy drive-thru. He says the main goal for the time being is to protect the well-being of the public and BPD's officers.

The area has been evacuated.

You are asked to avoid the area. If you noticed anything suspicious around Walgreens, you should contact police at the non-emergency number 918.338.4001.

Traffic on Highway 75/Washington Boulevard is not hindered by this incident.

The investigation is ongoing. We will have more information when it becomes available.

Photo credit: Ty Loftis