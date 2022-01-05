Posted: Jan 05, 2022 2:45 PMUpdated: Jan 05, 2022 2:45 PM

Ty Loftis

Pawhuska Public Schools recently took ownership of the Youth Services Building in Pawhuska and that is now open and being used as an after school program for students. The school will use the building for several other things throughout the day, as Superintendent David Cash explains.

For those wishing to pickup their child in the after school program, students must be picked up before 5:30 p.m. Transportation within the city limits of Pawhuska will begin at 5:30 p.m.