Posted: Jan 05, 2022 1:34 PMUpdated: Jan 05, 2022 2:34 PM

Garrett Giles

Project Tribute Foundation heads to Cleveland, Oklahoma to deliver bleed kits and tourniquets.

Pictured right and throughout the story are pictures of Project Tribute Foundation's delivery of equipment to first responders in the Cleveland area on Tuesday night.

Six troopers from Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the Cleveland Fire Department, the Cleveland Police Department, the North 48 Fire Department, Osage Fire, and a local Game Warden with Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation received the gear from the Bartlesville based non-profit.

Altogether, 24 Recon Medical bleed kits and over a dozen tourniquets and holsters were distributed on Tuesday night.

In conjunction with Project Tribute Foundation's current requests, the organization has launched a campaign to raise $22,000 to purchase 1,000 stop the bleed kits. Executive Director Jon Beckloff says each kit when purchased in bulk costs $22. He says you can donate through Project Tribute Foundation's Facebook fundraiser, mail, or through the Foundation's website.

Beckloff says the Foundation's website accepts all major payment methods, including PayPal and Stripe. He says you can even use the Foundation's wishlist and send them a kit through your Amazon Account. You can mail checks to Project Tribute Foundation at P.O. Box 1318, Bartlesville, Oklahoma.

For more information on the Foundation and its mission to provide lifesaving equipment to first responder, visit projecttribute.com.

Photo courtesy: Project Tribute Foundation