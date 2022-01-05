Posted: Jan 05, 2022 10:14 AMUpdated: Jan 05, 2022 11:09 AM

Garrett Giles

A two vehicle accident at Frank Phillips Boulevard and Quapaw Avenue in Bartlesville leaves two with minor injuries.

Bartlesville Ambulance Administrator Dan Dalton was on the scene. Dalton says the driver of a white pickup did not see the driver of the silver car. He says the car hit the truck on the side and all the airbags deployed.

Two people in the car were transported by Bartlesville EMS to Ascension St. John Jane Phillips Medical Center and were admitted with minor injuries. The passenger complained of chest pain. The driver of the truck was uninjured.

According to witnesses, the truck was getting ready to travel on Quapaw when he failed to see the car. The car then struck the side of the truck and they spun out of control, stopping in the outside westbound lane of Frank Phillips Boulevard and S. Quapaw Avenue. Damage to street signage was sustained as well.