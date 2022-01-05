Posted: Jan 05, 2022 10:12 AMUpdated: Jan 05, 2022 10:12 AM

Ty Loftis

Time is running out to apply for the 2021 Certified Healthy Oklahoma Program. This is a public health initiative launched in 2003 to recognize businesses and organizations that show good health practices and policies. Interim Commissioner of Health Keith Reed gives more details:

“Earning Certified Healthy Oklahoma status is a badge of honor that signifies health is a priority for participating businesses and organizations. We applaud the efforts of those community leaders who pursue the certification as a key to elevating the health and wellness of all Oklahomans.”

The Certified Healthy Oklahoma Program offers accreditations for businesses, schools, campuses, early childhood programs, congregations, restaurants and community-wide efforts. Applications are due by Friday, January 15th.