Posted: Jan 05, 2022 9:29 AMUpdated: Jan 05, 2022 9:42 AM

Garrett Giles

Straight outta Branson - the world's leading "Beatles" tribute band is coming to Bartlesville.

For the audio version of this story, click here.

The "Liverpool Legends" are four lads who have headlined at the Rose Bowl four times, recorded and produced the Grammy nominated album "Fan Fab Memories," and played in Carnegie Hall among many other achievements, and they are coming to Bartlesville.

They have headlined their own show in Branson, Missouri since 2006, and have been awarded Best Band, Best Show, Best Tribute Show and have received the prestigious Visitors' Choice Award for Entertainer of the Year.

This "Beatles" tribute band will perform at the Bartlesville Community Center on Saturday, Feb. 26.

For ticket information, visit bartlesvillecommunitycenter.com.

Single tickets range from $39 to $69.