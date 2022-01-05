News
Bartlesville
Posted: Jan 05, 2022 9:18 AMUpdated: Jan 05, 2022 9:18 AM
Big Brothers Big Sisters: Mentors and Bowlers Needed
Tom Davis
As the nation’s largest donor and volunteer supported mentoring network, Big Brothers Big Sisters makes meaningful, monitored matches between adult volunteers (“Bigs”) and children (“Littles”), ages 6 through 18, in communities across the state of Oklahoma. We develop positive relationships that have a direct and lasting effect on the lives of young people.
Appearing in COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Charlene Dew with Big Brothers Big Sisters asked for potential new mentors come forward to become a Big Brother, a Big Sister or a Big Couple to mentor one of the 20 youngsters on a waiting list.
Charlene says their mission is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. Their vision is All youth achieve their full potential.
On a fun note, Bowl for Kids Sake is set for February 24 and February 25 at Red Apple Bowling Center.
Teams of 6 bowlers are needed for the biggest fundraiser of the year. Get your team together and enter early for your chance to win some very nice prizes including $100 Visa Gift Cards among other big prizes.
« Back to News