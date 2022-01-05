Posted: Jan 05, 2022 9:09 AMUpdated: Jan 05, 2022 9:12 AM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation (BPSF) receives a huge boost from the Bartlesville Community Foundation (BCF) and the Hans Schmoldt Family Fund.

A donation in the amount of $8,500 was presented to the BPSF on Monday at BCF. The funds will support an illustrator meet and greet for BPSF's Goodnight Bartlesville book, which was a big success in December. Proceeds from the book sales went towards funding BPSF's programs.

The monies BPSF received from BCF and the Schmoldt Family Fund will benefit the growing Bartlesville Alumni Association and BPSF's teacher grants as well.

Photo courtesy: BPSF