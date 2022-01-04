Posted: Jan 04, 2022 3:02 PMUpdated: Jan 04, 2022 3:02 PM

Ty Loftis

As we start a New Year, this tends to be a time when people collect more trash than normal. City Manager Mike Bailey reminds you that if this is a problem now, or in the future, you can always request an extra polycart for your driveway.

Bailey says that there are two types of stickers, one for yard waste and the other for trash. They can be picked up at City Hall in downtown Bartlesville.

Bailey added that The City of Bartlesville is continuing to offer free Christmas tree mulching at the upper level parking lot of Sooner Park. Un-decorated Christmas trees can be dropped off east of Madison Blvd. through Monday, January 24nd. Mulch is available to the public as quantities allow.