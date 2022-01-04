Posted: Jan 04, 2022 11:20 AMUpdated: Jan 04, 2022 12:24 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Police Department investigates a shooting incident at Bubba's Bubbles Laundry.

BPD Captain Jay Hastings says the non-injury shooting occurred in the 1300 Block of SW Frank Phillips Boulevard around 6:40 on Tuesday morning. Hastings says two males were arguing and shots were fired.

One of the men fled the scene north on Comanche in an older, dark-colored pick-up after the incident. Capt. Hastings says both men fled the scene. He says there appears to be no injuries at this time.

Investigators are reviewing video footage. Anyone who witnessed the incident or know who the two men were are asked to contact Investigator Jessica Pitts at 918.338.4015.

