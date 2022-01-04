Posted: Jan 04, 2022 10:52 AMUpdated: Jan 04, 2022 10:53 AM

Garrett Giles

A member of the Bartlesville Police Department (BPD) retires after 15 years of service.

BPD Administrative Assistant Paula House served in her role from November 2006 until December 2021. House also worked in the City Manager's office several years prior to joining the BPD.

The Administrative Staff at the BPD thanks House for her dedication to the City of Bartlesville and the citizens of our community.

Photo courtesy: BPD