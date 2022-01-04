Posted: Jan 04, 2022 10:52 AMUpdated: Jan 04, 2022 10:52 AM

Max Gross

The Nowata County Commissioners handled several first of the year items at Tuesday morning’s meeting. The board met a later than normal due to the assessment of the New Year’s holiday.

Chairman Burke LaRue was re-nominated to serve as the chairman once again. Troy Friddle will serve his second year as the vice chairman as well. All committee nominations for 2022 remain the same.

The commissioners approved an agreement for public safety software with Huber and Associates to use the Enterpol Solutions program. Sheriff Jason McLain says they had been using the same system for 20 years but need to change to be compatible with the system in Coffeyville, Kansas—where dispatch will be based In the future. McLain says compatibly will make life easier.

The system costs $32,000. This is a one-time fee but some maintenance costs and other fees will be yearly charges.