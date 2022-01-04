Posted: Jan 04, 2022 10:43 AMUpdated: Jan 04, 2022 10:43 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners had their first meeting of 2022 on Tuesday morning and District Two Commissioner Steve Talburt was elected as Chairman for the coming year. District Three Commissioner Darren McKinney was elected as Vice-Chairman.

The Board was presented with the new CDC guidelines regarding quarantine policies and they will review those guidelines and consider altering quarantine policies for county employees over the next week.

The Board signed a resolution declaring Osage County Sheriff’s property as surplus and that will be transferred to the Mannford and Cleveland Police Departments respectively.

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will re-convene next Monday at the Osage County Fairgrounds in Pawhuska.