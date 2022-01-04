Posted: Jan 04, 2022 10:28 AMUpdated: Jan 04, 2022 10:29 AM

Tom Davis

The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety Tulsa megacenter will be closing for good at 10:00 p.m. on Friday, January 7. The megacenter, located at 7130 S. Lewis Avenue in the Kensington Business Center, opened on August 16 and has served close to 50,000 Oklahomans.

The megacenters have been a great success, taking care of the backlog DPS and tag agents were experiencing after the pandemic. DPS is currently working to add employees at both OKC and Tulsa locations to continue that same level of service.