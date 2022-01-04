Posted: Jan 04, 2022 10:23 AMUpdated: Jan 04, 2022 10:47 AM

Garrett Giles

Memorial services take place for former Bartlesville City Manager Ed Gordon.

First Baptist Church in Bartlesville was the site where services were held on Tuesday morning for former Bartlesville City Manager Ed Gordon.

Gordon's sons Caleb and David officiated the funeral. Caleb says the best way to honor his father is to preach the Gospel of the Lord Jesus Christ. He says his father would not want his service to be about him, but rather about the King.

Caleb asked those in attendance to think about their eternity with Christ and if they have been bought with the blood of a Savior. He asked if Christ has redeemed and reconciled you to himself and covered your account with His blood.

Singing during the service was Aaron Vaughn (pictured below) and Benjamin Bender. Interment followed in the White Rose Cemetery in Bartlesville.

Ed Gordon was born in Bay City, Texas on Aug. 4. 1948. Gordon attended school through ninth grade in Sweeney, Texas. He moved to Bartlesville with his family as a teenager, and graduated from Bartlesville College High School in 1966.

After graduating from high school, Gordon worked for City Service Oil Company until their move to Tulsa. Gordon then worked as an apprentice electrician with Chuck Brown, owner of Brown's Electric in Bartlesville where he received his journeyman's electrical license.

On July 31, 1970, he and Janie Lawrence were married at Labadie Heights Baptist Church in Bartlesville and was soon inducted into the U.S. Army shortly thereafter.

Gordon attended Oklahoma State University in Stillwater until he transferred to Bartlesville Wesleyan College where he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Religious Education in 1975. He attended seminary at Mid-America Baptist Theological Seminary in Memphis, Tennessee.

Following seminary, Gordon moved to Wyoming to do mission work in a new coal mining community, which became the town of Wright, Wyoming. For the next seven years, Gordon worked as the manager of the Wright Water & Sewer District and as the superintendent of construction with Great Planes Development. He also worked with Virg's Electric as a journeyman electrician - all while serving as pastor of the Wright Baptist Church. During this time he and Janie welcomed their sons Caleb and David into their lives.

Gordon and his family moved back to Bartlesville in1984, where he joined forces with Chuck Brown again and operated Brown & Gordon and of Locke Supply, where he worked until he was hired by the City of Bartlesville in 1991.

Gordon began his career with the City of Bartlesville as a supervisor in the Waste Water Department and was promoted to Public Works Director in 2000. He was appointed to City Manager in 2006, retiring after 27 years of service on Aug. 1, 2018.

Gordon has been the pastor since 1975 and has currently pastured Trinity Baptist Church since 1992. He was preceded in death by his wife Janie Gordon and granddaughter Grace Gordon and he is survived by his sister Linda Barnes and Family of Arkansas, two sons Caleb Gordon and David Gordon and their wives Jamie Gordon and Katie Gordon and six grandchildren Hannah, Gabe, Austin, Noah, Carter, and Tucker, all of Bartlesville.