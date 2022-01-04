Posted: Jan 04, 2022 9:02 AMUpdated: Jan 04, 2022 9:03 AM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville City Council on Monday signed a letter of intent between the City and the First Christian Church for the possible donation of the bulding to the city.

The City of Bartlesville, for now, has access to use this property. Mayor Dale Copeland said that this is merely a starting point to see if this is something the council would be interested in and the action doesn't finalize anything.

Appearing on City Matters on Tuesday, vice mayor James Curd underscorded that statement saying," The city is now embarking on a feasibility study to see if this is something the city needs or wants."