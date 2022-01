Posted: Jan 03, 2022 1:59 PMUpdated: Jan 03, 2022 1:59 PM

Ty Loftis

The Constantine Theater in Pawhuska will be hosting a benefit concert on Thursday, January 13th to help with needed repairs at the venue. Secretary Lori Highfill recently told Pawhuska Council members that Constantine Theater Board members are treading water trying to keep the lights on.

Tickets cost $5 and will be available for purchase at the door.