Posted: Jan 03, 2022 7:00 AMUpdated: Jan 03, 2022 7:01 AM

Tom Davis

Blood donors will be able to learn more about any potential immunity to COVID-19, the Oklahoma Blood Institute announced Sunday.

OBI said that this is now possible due to the institute's new antibody testing method.

The new testing method can measure any donor's antibodies and learn whether those antibodies came from infection or from any COVID-19 vaccines.

The brand new testing will be made available starting Monday and last through Jan. 31.

OBI said in a statement: