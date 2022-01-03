News
State of Oklahoma
OBI Offers New Immunity Test
Tom Davis
Blood donors will be able to learn more about any potential immunity to COVID-19, the Oklahoma Blood Institute announced Sunday.
OBI said that this is now possible due to the institute's new antibody testing method.
The new testing method can measure any donor's antibodies and learn whether those antibodies came from infection or from any COVID-19 vaccines.
The brand new testing will be made available starting Monday and last through Jan. 31.
OBI said in a statement:
“Offering this important knowledge to our donors is just one more way we are proud to positively impact public health,” OBI president and CEO Dr. John Armitage said in a statement. “COVID will continue to be a major concern through 2022 and, in fact, over the next several years. We are committed to providing donors valuable information about their health from blood samples we routinely collect, including immune responsiveness to COVID and metabolic function from total cholesterol screenings. We are fortunate to offer these services through our own labs, without the need to outsource testing.”
