Posted: Dec 31, 2021 3:19 PMUpdated: Dec 31, 2021 3:20 PM

Ty Loftis

Director of Engineering for the City of Bartlesville, Micah Siemers was recently in our Bartlesville Radio Studios talking about some upcoming and ongoing projects going on across town. He started by talking about the renovations taking place at the Sooner Pool.

He says they are re-surfacing the parking lot and pool. Siemers also said they will be looking to add some amenities that would attract teenagers to the pool.

Siemers said they will also be adding three spaces for people to have group parties as well. Siemers also said they hope to have the Quail Place Drainage Project complete by February.