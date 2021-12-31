News
Bartlesville
Posted: Dec 31, 2021 7:40 AMUpdated: Dec 31, 2021 8:06 AM
Baby Derby 2022
Tom Davis
Who will have the first baby born in Bartlesville in 2022? Whoever it is, the family will be our Baby Derby winner!
KWON AM 1400/FM 93.3 and 95.1 , KRIG 104.9, KYFM 100.1, AND KPGM AM 1500 /FM 99.1 will award a nice prize package for the first baby born at Ascension St. John Jane Phillips in 2022.
The parents of the first baby of 2022 in Bartlesville our Baby Derby win a prize package including:
⦁ Gift Basket from Ascension St. John Jane Phillips Medical Center (Received directly from hospital)
⦁ Baby’s First Bible from Get Real Ministries
⦁ $50 Gift Card from Truity Credit Union
⦁ A Pefectly Posh Mommy Necklace from Windle’s Rock & Jewelry (Gift Certificate)
⦁ Bouquet of Flowers from Flowerland (Gift Certificate)
⦁ $50 Sterling’s Grille Gift Certificate from Arnold Moore and Neekamp Funeral Home
⦁ Gift Bag including diapers and wipes from Popkess Pharmacy in Dewey and Caney Drug in Caney, KS
⦁ $50 Gift Certificate from Tate Boys Tire & Service
⦁ Dinner for Mom and Dad Gift Certificate from Frida’s Cocina Mexicana
⦁ Gift Basket from The Crafty Candle Shoppe
⦁ 2 Dozen Cookies with your choice of design from Sippin’ Sweet Company
⦁ Baby’s First Nightlight Aromatherapy Lamp from Deb’s Lamps & Scents
« Back to News