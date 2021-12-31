Posted: Dec 31, 2021 7:40 AMUpdated: Dec 31, 2021 8:06 AM

Tom Davis

Who will have the first baby born in Bartlesville in 2022? Whoever it is, the family will be our Baby Derby winner!

KWON AM 1400/FM 93.3 and 95.1 , KRIG 104.9, KYFM 100.1, AND KPGM AM 1500 /FM 99.1 will award a nice prize package for the first baby born at Ascension St. John Jane Phillips in 2022.

The parents of the first baby of 2022 in Bartlesville our Baby Derby win a prize package including:

⦁ Gift Basket from Ascension St. John Jane Phillips Medical Center (Received directly from hospital)

⦁ Baby’s First Bible from Get Real Ministries

⦁ $50 Gift Card from Truity Credit Union

⦁ A Pefectly Posh Mommy Necklace from Windle’s Rock & Jewelry (Gift Certificate)

⦁ Bouquet of Flowers from Flowerland (Gift Certificate)

⦁ $50 Sterling’s Grille Gift Certificate from Arnold Moore and Neekamp Funeral Home

⦁ Gift Bag including diapers and wipes from Popkess Pharmacy in Dewey and Caney Drug in Caney, KS

⦁ $50 Gift Certificate from Tate Boys Tire & Service

⦁ Dinner for Mom and Dad Gift Certificate from Frida’s Cocina Mexicana

⦁ Gift Basket from The Crafty Candle Shoppe

⦁ 2 Dozen Cookies with your choice of design from Sippin’ Sweet Company

⦁ Baby’s First Nightlight Aromatherapy Lamp from Deb’s Lamps & Scents