Posted: Dec 30, 2021 2:21 PMUpdated: Dec 30, 2021 2:21 PM

Max Gross

Governor Laura Kelly has ordered flags across the state to be flown at half-staff, honoring the over 7,000 Kansans who have lost their lives to COVID-19.

Flags are to be flown at half-staff immediately through sundown on December 31st. Kelly said that it was with great sadness that she had given the order to lower the flags for the seventh time. She also reminded that there are ways and tools available to prevent further unnecessary deaths of loved ones.

To find a vaccine distributor near you, visit vaccines.gov.