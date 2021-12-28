Posted: Dec 29, 2021 3:11 PMUpdated: Dec 29, 2021 3:11 PM

Max Gross

A Tulsa man is currently in custody at the Osage County Jail for his alleged involvement in a shooting incident in Osage County. The defendant was booked on Tuesday after a warrant was executed. Stake is being charged with shooting with intent to kill, using a firearm during the commission of a felony and possessing stolen property.

A bond was set at $25,000 based on the warrant. Stake will be represented by Sand Springs attorney John Parris in the matter.