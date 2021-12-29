Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print
Former Bartlesville City Manager Ed Gordon Passes Away

News

Osage County

Posted: Dec 29, 2021 3:06 PMUpdated: Dec 29, 2021 3:06 PM

Osage County a Popular Place in 2021

Share on RSS

 

Ty Loftis

It was an exciting year for Osage County, as the likes of Robert De Niro, Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese were all in the area to film the blockbuster film, “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

 

Tourists flocked to the area to get a glimpse of the action, as filming began in March and continued through September. It is Tourism Director Kelly Bland who says the county should expect a real economic boom following the release of the movie next year, as she cites a study that was recently conducted.

 

That film is due out in late 2022.


« Back to News