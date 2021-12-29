News
Bartlesville
Posted: Dec 29, 2021 8:59 AMUpdated: Dec 29, 2021 9:02 AM
Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce Cites Increase in Tax Collections as One of the Top Stories of 2021
Tom Davis
Business boomed in Bartlesville in 2021. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Sherri Wilt with the Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce said the result of people shopping locally turned out to be one of the biggest stories in Bartlesville this past year.
Local sales taxes are used to fund our local roads and projects within the city of Bartlesville.
Sherri Wilt also talked about what looks to be a successful Christmas in the Ville despite some warm weather challenges. The final numbers are not ready yet.
Other highlights included the return of the Chamber Forum events and other in-person events.
« Back to News