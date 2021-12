Posted: Dec 29, 2021 7:49 AMUpdated: Dec 29, 2021 7:49 AM

Evan Fahrbach

A new buisness has popped up in Bartlesville that will help you with gifts for any occasion.

Deb's Lamps and Gifts carries a variety of lamps and scents. Deb's scents have been known as the best aromas in Oklahoma.

They're located at 510 Keeler Ave in Bartlesville. Call them at 918-766-4248 or check their Facebook page